Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 407.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

SNV opened at $20.91 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.