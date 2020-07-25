FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $110,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $100,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,322.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 870,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

