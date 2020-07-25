FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $171.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

