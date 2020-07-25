FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

