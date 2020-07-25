FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SHYG opened at $44.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

