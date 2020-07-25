Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 275,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 528,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,148,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,223,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE NWL opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

