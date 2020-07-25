New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.28 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,714,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Regions Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

