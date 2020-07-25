Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 797.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 536,574 shares of company stock valued at $103,955,741. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.26. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

