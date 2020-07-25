Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.58 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

