Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CME Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after acquiring an additional 576,402 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $168.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.49. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

