Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,533 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

