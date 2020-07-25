RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.