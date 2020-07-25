180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 880,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,822,000 after buying an additional 298,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

