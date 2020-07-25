Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.59 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.