Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

