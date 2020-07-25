Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $115,208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

