New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.12. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

