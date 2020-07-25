Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

