VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $2,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in VF by 147.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 90.4% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

