Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

