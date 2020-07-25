Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,052 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

