Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.23 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $203.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

