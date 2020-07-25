Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $210.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.