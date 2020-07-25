Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,825,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,785,000 after purchasing an additional 296,910 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.