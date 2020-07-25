Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 2,981 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

