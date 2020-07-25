Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

