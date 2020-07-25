New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AES worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE AES opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.