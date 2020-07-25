Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

