Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.86.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after acquiring an additional 718,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after acquiring an additional 415,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.