Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after acquiring an additional 718,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after acquiring an additional 415,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

