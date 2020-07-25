Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Qorvo worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $168,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Qorvo stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

