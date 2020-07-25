Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

