Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $36.61 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,020,239 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.