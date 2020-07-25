New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $133.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

