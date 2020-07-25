Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

