BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.23 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

