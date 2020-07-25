Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

