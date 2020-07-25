Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $703.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.83.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

