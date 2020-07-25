Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

