Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

