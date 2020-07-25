Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 140.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.