Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $10,028,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.