Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA opened at $8.00 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

