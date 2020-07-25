Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,856 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

