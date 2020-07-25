Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Apple by 51.5% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Apple by 10.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 19,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

