Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

