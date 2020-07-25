Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 732,061 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 732,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.30% of EQT worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

