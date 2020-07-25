Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 9th Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.