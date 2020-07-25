SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 507,116 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 412.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $699.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

