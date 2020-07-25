Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $162,000 Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SpartanNash by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $133,410. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

