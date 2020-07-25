Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

